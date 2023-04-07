 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Details inside

Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet might be the latest couple in Tinsel town as rumors of their dating have taken the internet by storm.

The rumors of Kylie and Timothée dating surprised social media after an Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi posted a blind item online.

The post, particularly the blind item about the Kardashians star, 25, and the Dune actor, 27, came with a gif that read, “Proceed with Caution”, meaning that the information might not be true so must not be taken too seriously.

"Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner," it reads. Adding more fuel, another person chimed in with, "I heard they are both going to be at Coachella."

DeuxMoi often provides a disclaimer that some of the blind items – received via e-mails - might be false and should not be believed completely until further proof or validation.

The information sparked a massive reaction among fans as they took to Twitter to express shock and surprise at the new rumour in town.

One fan wrote, “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!? )crying emoticon)”.

Another fan’s tweeted, “I hope this Timothee and Kylie Jenner thing is just a weird rumour submitted to deuxmoi by kris jenner.”

A third user tweeted, “deuxmoi saying timothee and kylie are dating was not in my 2023 cards.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation

Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation
Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures

Karol G calls out GQ Magazine for photoshopping her pictures
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’ video

Charles ‘shying away’ from ‘bitter battle’ with Harry, Meghan: ‘He's downright terrified’
Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role

Lizzo ‘cried all day’ when offered ‘Star Wars’ role
James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

James Gunn teases possible Marvel-DC crossover movie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘handed everything’ due to connections
Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

Rihanna makes glam appearance with A$AP Rocky and their son in L.A

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out video

‘Royal rebel’ Prince Harry’s ‘bait and clout’ is running out
Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’ video

Prince Harry has ‘long feared’ his ‘limited shelf-life’