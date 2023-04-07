 
Showbiz
Friday Apr 07 2023
Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Friday Apr 07, 2023

Shah Rukhh Khan wins the 2023 TIME100 reader poll. 

In the poll, readers vote for celebrities which according to them is the most deserving one to become a part of the List of Most influential people of TIME magazine.

Publication revealed that over 1.2 million votes were casted out of which four percent belonged to Khan. There were many popular names in the list from different fields. For instance; football player Lionel Messi, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, athelete Serena Williams and actor Michelle Yeoh were part of the list.

King Khan surpassed each and every one of these notable personalities and emerged as number one.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rule the box office once again with his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in vital roles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will also appear for a cameo in the film. Moreover, the actor also has Dunki in the pipeline, reports Indiatoday. 

