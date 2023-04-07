 
Former K-pop group Loona member Chuu signs with new agency

She originally debuted in 2017 as a part of Loona and was one of the group's most popular members

Chuu, a former member of the K-pop group Loona, has signed on with a new company named ATRP. She was removed from her previous agency BlockBerryCreative which became a highly controversial affair.

ATRP released a statement on April 7th confirming the news: “We are very happy to welcome Chuu as our agency’s first artist. We will give full support so that Chuu, who has unlimited potential, can fully display her talent as an artist and continue her activities enjoyably and happily. Please show lots of support and interest for Chuu who is taking a new leap.”

She originally debuted in 2017 as a part of Loona and was one of the group's most popular members. Her company cited “violent language and misuse of power” towards some of the staff members as the reason for her removal, but the idol denied the allegations.

