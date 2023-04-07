Taylor Swift hides in janitor cart to arrive at Eras tour show, TikTok clip shows

 
Taylor Swift has wowed fans as she opens the Eras Tour concerts by dramatically emerging on stage and making a surprise appearance from her dancers’ extravagant butterfly wings to sing her hit numbers.

However, the Lavender Haze singer’s fans have cracked the mystery behind her grand entrance into tour venues and shocked the internet.

A TikTok clip has gone viral on the internet, confirming that the Anti Hero singer, 33, enters the Eras Tour stage at each venue in a fake janitor’s cart.

The viral video also showed a mysterious janitor’s cart present backstage. The can was also seen pushed by two crew members close to the stage and Swift appears to emerge from it before making her way to the stage.

@shaydanazifpour Not Taylor Swift popping out of the janitor cart during the #arlingtontserastour @taylorswift @taylornation #tstheerastour #eras #taylorswift #janitorsoftiktok ♬ original sound - shaydanazifpour

As per the hashtags, the moment was filmed in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Reacting to this new hiding tactic, fans took to social media and expressed their thoughts about Swift’s unique method of getting to the stage.

"When you get video confirmation on the janitor cart rumor," the video's caption said.

"YOU FILMED HISTORY," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Swift has neither confirmed nor denied her new mode of transportation to the stage.

