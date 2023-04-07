 
Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Lom Harsh has been experimenting with his art for a while now and he has now selected locations for his new movie. He chose Bareilly and Lucknow for shooting and aspiring to show some great skills through his art.

Discussing it in depth, he said, “The film is on three phases of a doctor’s career – MBBS, MD and then practice. So, we need to shoot it in different locations. We have zeroed in on locations in Rajasthan, Nasik-Pune and Uttar Pradesh. As it’s a realistic story, we need to shoot in real locations and medical colleges,”

He further added, “I have travelled to Agra-Mathura and Meerut belt but what caught my attention was locations in Bareilly and Lucknow. Besides realistic locations, the subsidy and ease of shooting scenario – that I keep hearing from my friends – is impressing me a lot. It’s very tough for independent filmmaker to make a film. Such films, if supported by corporate houses, have potential to become commercial success but we get very less support from them. In this scenario, helps like subsidy and local support are very big for Indie projects.”

