Saturday Apr 08 2023
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik romance heating up: ‘He is her ultimate dream man’

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

File Footage 

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s romance is reportedly heating up after they were spotted packed on PDA at a New York City restaurant last month.

An insider told Radar Online that the former One Direction band member is the Only Murders in the Building star’s “ultimate dream man.”

“They’ve really hit it off. Zayn is Selena’s ultimate dream man, and she’d like to see where this goes,” the insider said of the new couple.

The source even pointed out that Gomez always had a thing for the singer as she admitted back in 2012 that Malik was the One Direction member she most wanted to kiss.

“She thought he was so cute,” added the source.

As for Malik, it seems like the feeling is mutual as Gomez is one of the 18 people he follows on Instagram.

“They started slipping into each other’s DMs and learned they know a lot of the same people and have so much in common,” revealed the source.

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that Gomez and Malik have known each other “for years” and the Back To Life singer is “definitely into her.”

“He’s admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the source said. “She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”


