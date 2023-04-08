Madonna wants to ‘revert’ to natural looks after plastic surgery rumors

 
Madonna is gearing up for her upcoming, much-awaited Celebration Tour and it has been revealed that the pop icon is reportedly looking to restore her natural looks.

The Material Girl singer, 64, was hit with criticism over her appearance at the Grammy awards in February.

While Madonna clapped back at trolls and denied plastic surgery rumors, sources close to the singer have revealed that she was deeply affected by the harsh comments.

An insider shared, the Like A Prayer singer is undergoing procedures to restore her natural features. “She sees and hears what people say about her and, for the tour, she wants to look more like herself again for her fans."

Madonna, on her global Celebration Tour, will bring exciting performances. The singer reportedly plans on including her children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, in her performances.

"She will be bringing them along on tour and will include them in the show."

Madonna will embark on The Celebration Tour on July 15 in Vancouver. She will play 53 shows across North America before the US leg of her tour ends in Jan. 2024.

