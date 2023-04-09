 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are out and about exploring the Japanese capital ahead of their Easter holidays.

The Last Airbender actress, 28, took to her Instagram on Sunday, April 9th, 2023, to share some snaps from their Tokyo adventure, as they discover different foods and gorgeous scenery.

In the first two images of the carousel posted, the lovebirds are seen standing in the middle of a busy street, hugging each other close. The second image shows a different street, but it shows Brooklyn cheekily grabbing his wife from behind.

The next image seems to feature a local, who may be their friendly host. The snaps that follow show Nicola trying out local snacks and then giving a glimpse into the places the couple is exploring.

The post comes two days after Peltz shared a rare photo of her husband Brooklyn Beckham smiling as they enjoyed dinner in Japan. Brooklyn usually displays a more serious side in photographs, similar to his famous mother Victoria Beckham, who is notorious for rarely smiling, via Daily Mail.

Nicola also shared a selfie of her and Brooklyn together, screenshotted from a TikTok video.

Brooklyn and Nicola often showcase their love for one another publicly through mushy social media posts, PDA-packed outings and sentimental tattoos. However, Brooklyn’s most recent addition to his collection of over 80+ tattoos recently sparked online mockery.

More From Entertainment:

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report
Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George video

Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George
'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report
King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation video

King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation
Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years
Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare video

Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare
Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads

Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads