Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post

Allu Arjun turned 41-years old on April 8

On April 8, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun turned 41-years old and received immense love and warmth from fans all across the world.

Earlier today, Allu shared a post specially for the fans in order to thank them for all the lovely birthday wishes. He penned a sweet thank you note along with a stylish picture of him. He folded his hands in the picture and looked dapper as always.

The pan-Indian actor thanked his sea of fans for making day a memroable one. "Thank You all . Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over . I am truly blessed. Humbled . Gratitude Forever", he wrote.

Arjun celebrated his special day with the love of his life Sneha Reddy. She shared glipmses of their intimate birthday celebration.



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is all set for another Pushpa sequel. The makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming film.

Pushpa 2 will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady opposite Allu, repports Indiatoday.