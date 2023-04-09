One dacoit gunned down, six arrested in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area operation

Punjab Inspector-General of Police Dr Usman Anwar supervises the operation on site in Rahim Yar Khan on April 9, 2023. — Twitter/@GovtofPunjabPK

Punjab IG supervises operation against criminals.

Sources say dacoits attacked Punjab IG and DPO.

Police checkposts across Katcha area fully restored, IG says

After an exchange of fire, the Punjab Police gunned down a dacoit and arrested six more in Rahim Yar Khan's Katcha area (riverine area) during a “grand operation”.

According to sources, dacoits attacked police and fired at Punjab Inspector-General of Police Dr Usman Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal. One head constable was also left injured in the shootout.



The operation is being conducted under the supervision of Punjab IG and is accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Rahim Yar Khan.

According to IG Anwar, police checkposts across the riverine area have been fully restored and an intelligence-based operation is ongoing against the dacoits. He added that an exchange of fire between the police and dacoits continues.

The Punjab police chief also said that a contingent of 2,000 police personnel has been sent to the operation’s site from Punjab. A total of 11,000 personnel are participating in the operation, while the Sindh Police have also initiated action in their respective areas.

He added that the police have advanced towards the hinterlands. “The hideouts of criminals will be completely eradicated from the Katcha areas and the state and law’s writ will be restored.”

The head of Punjab Police also added that the enthusiasm and morale of policemen are high.

“Anti-social elements will be eradicated permanently. Modern weapons and armoured vehicles will also be used in the operation,” Dr Anwar said resolving to rid the area of dacoits and criminals.