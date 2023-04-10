Prince Harry talks about girlfriend who was 'different' than all girls he dated

Prince Harry is recalling the first time he asked former girlfriend Chelsy Davy out on a date.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he could not resist calling the entrepreneur after recalling their first meeting at the Berkshire Polo Club.

He pens: “I’d met someone years earlier, a girl from South Africa. At the Berkshire Polo Club. Chelsy. I remembered her being… Different. I went through my phone, found her number. Give her a call, Marko said. Really? Why not? To my shock, the number worked. And she answered. Stammering, I reminded her who I was, said I was in her town, wondered if she might like to come over… She sounded unsure.”

Chelsy then asked Harry if she could bring her girlfriend along.

Harry recalls replying: “Of course! The more the merrier.”

He continues: “Hours later, there she was, sailing through the door. Turned out, my memory hadn’t lied. She was…different.”