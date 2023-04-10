 
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins on Easter

Hilary Swank is officially a mom for the first time as she welcomed twins with husband Philip Schneider.

Moreover, the new parents now have a baby girl and a boy, whom she welcomed close to Easter.

In an Instagram post, the Swank confirmed the happy news as she stood in front of the sea, holding her bundles of joy, with her back to the camera.

She captioned the post, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.”

The new-borns, whose names have yet to be revealed, are the first children for the couple, who tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony at a California preserve in 2018.

The 48-year-old first announced her pregnancy in October, while speaking about her upcoming projects on Good Morning America.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner revealed during her appearance. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

The Million Dollar Baby star added that she is “so excited” to start this next chapter of her life with Schneider. “It’s such a blessing,” Swank said. “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Since then, Hilary has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey. 

