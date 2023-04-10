 
Monday Apr 10 2023
K-pop group Le Sserafim drops stunning trailer for new album

Monday Apr 10, 2023

They broke several records and went on to win multiple awards as well
K-pop band Le Sserafim has released a stunning trailer for their new album called Unforgiven. The trailer shows the members in a variety of different concepts with incredible graphics and imagery.

They also came out with the promotion schedule for the comeback on April 4th. The schedule will include several concept pictures, a track sampler, the tracklist and a special Weverse version of the album photos. 

The pictures will be followed by a highlight medley, two music video teasers, a countdown live, and finally the release of the album and title track music video on May 1st.

The girl group has seen incredible success since their debut with their first album Fearless and the title track of the same name. They broke several records and went on to win multiple awards as well.

