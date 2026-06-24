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Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture

Dua Lipa recently tied the knot with 'Masters of the Air' star Callum Turner

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture
Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture

Dua Lipa made her beloved core team member’s special day more memorable with a sweet gesture.

Hot on the heels of her new wedding bliss with Callum Turner, the 30-year-old American-Albanian pop star celebrated Maisy Nicholson’s birthday.

Notably, Nicholson is a professional team member who works directly with the Levitating hitmaker, serving as her Executive Assistant (EA) and handling operations for the singer's management and production company, Radical22.

Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 23, the Radical Optimism superstar marked her EA’s birthday.

“HAPPY 30TH BIRTHDAY TO THE COOLEST @maisy_nicholson !!!!!!” she overlaid the text over a photo of the two enjoying a boat ride in the middle of the water.

“I love youuuuuuu foreva evaaaa,” the Levitating hitmaker, who was wearing a pink and green striped co-ord set, added.

For the unversed, the Dance The Night songstress’s professional relationship means Maisy is an integral part of her core touring and operational team.

She works closely with a team that includes Dua’s manager, Dukagjin Lipa, who is also her father, handling day-to-day coordination, tour logistics, and major production projects.

Additionally, the birthday wish marked one of the latest updates from the newly married pop star hot on the heels of her wedding with the Masters of the Air star.

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