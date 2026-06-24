Brad Pitt’s family heartbreak deepens as twins near major milestone

The countdown is on for one of Hollywood’s most complicated family sagas.

As twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt approach their 18th birthday next month, a major chapter in the long running fallout between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is set to close.

With the twins reaching adulthood, the custody arrangement that has shaped the former couple’s post-split relationship for years will effectively come to an end.

Behind the scenes, sources claim the milestone is stirring up difficult emotions for Pitt, whose relationship with several of his children has remained strained since the pair’s highly publicized 2016 breakup.

According to insiders, Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, has become one of his biggest sources of support.

While she reportedly has no involvement in the ongoing legal disputes between Pitt and Jolie, there is growing speculation that she hopes to help rebuild bridges within the fractured family.

“Brad is absolutely crushed that the kids are one-by-one disowning him formally, it’s the definition of soul destroying and almost impossible for him to comprehend,” a source told Heat magazine..

The insider added, “Brad’s been leaning on Ines a lot during all of this, and she’s done a magnificent job of helping him to hang tough, keep the faith and focus in the meantime on the many positives that he still has in his life.”

One reported focus is daughter Shiloh, who has long been viewed as sharing a particularly close bond with her father.

“Brad always had such a special bond with Shiloh,” the source said, adding that Ines believes she “may be more open to reconciling or at least listening.”

Whether any reconciliation is possible remains unclear. But as the legal clock winds down, the emotional story behind Hollywood’s most famous family feud appears far from over.