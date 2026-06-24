Peter Andre claps back at Lee Andrews over 'adoption' claims involving children

Peter Andre shares Princess and Junior Andre with Lee Andrews' wife Katie Price

Peter Andre has clapped back at Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews over his shocking claim that he had adopted all of his wife's children.

The former glamour model,48, stunned fans after marrying a self-proclaimed Dubai businessman Lee Andrews just weeks after meeting him online.

Moreover, Katie's newly married life took a dramatic turn when her 43-year-old husband was detained at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations after being detained over fraud allegations.

However, Lee was recently released from the prison.

Since their wedding, Lee has claimed to have formed a strong bond with Katie's family.

Interestingly, despite reportedly not having met Katie's children in person, Lee alleged in a recent video message to a fan that he had adopted them.

However, Peter Andre- who shares Princess and Junior Andre with the Celebrity Big Brother star - has firmly insisted that the claims are completely without foundation.

His representative rejected Lee's recent comments, branding them "categorically untrue" and "yet another lie" from the self-proclaimed millionaire, who was recently released from prison, reports the Mirror.

Further clarifying the situation regarding Princess and Junior, the Mysterious Girl singer's spokesperson told Metro: "They haven't even met him!".

Meanwhile, Katie Price suffered another pet loss as Lee Andrews revealed the death of one of her cats.