 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new strict wedding rule leaked

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding draws near as venue and date remain off-limits

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 24, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce one strict wedding rule leaked

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s long-anticipated wedding is nearing with one strict rule for guests.

The globally acclaimed popstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are breaking away from a deeply rooted marriage tradition.

one of Travis’s closest NFL friends George Kittle lifted the lid from the new rule.

During the interviews at Tight End University in Nashville, the co-founder revealed the one thing guests must know about the wedding.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end shared the intriguing detail that the power couple is emphatic about skipping presents.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce new strict wedding rule leaked

However, despite the Cruel Summer chart-topper and the NFL star’s “No-Gifts” wedding rule, Kittle plans to sneak a gift of old coins for his dear friend.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only update he offered. Kittle also couldn’t hold back a slip up about the wedding date, sending Swifties into an absolute frenzy.

"She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding," he said while gushing, suggesting that the wedding is coming soon.

Taylor’s appearance at the annual gathering felt especially meaningful given the superstar couple reportedly are in their wedding planning journey.

She appeared at the event alongside Kelce, Kittle, his wife Claire, and Greg Olsen.

Peter Andre claps back at Lee Andrews over 'adoption' claims involving children video
Peter Andre claps back at Lee Andrews over 'adoption' claims involving children
Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture
Dua Lipa makes core team members day more special with sweet gesture
Katie Price shares shocking message from ex Dane Bowers about Lee Andrews
Katie Price shares shocking message from ex Dane Bowers about Lee Andrews
Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation
Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation
Lee Andrews faces fresh legal drama while Katie Price's goes through heartache
Lee Andrews faces fresh legal drama while Katie Price's goes through heartache
Katie Price suffers another pet loss as Lee Andrews reveals death of her cat video
Katie Price suffers another pet loss as Lee Andrews reveals death of her cat
Taylor Swift 'confirms' Travis Kelce wedding days ahead with surprise move video
Taylor Swift 'confirms' Travis Kelce wedding days ahead with surprise move
Kendall Jenner joins Jacob Elordi in Australia for his birthday week
Kendall Jenner joins Jacob Elordi in Australia for his birthday week