Fionn Whitehead opens up about filming with co-star Rudi for Great Expectations

Fionn Whitehead has recently shared his thoughts on filming the new BBC adaption of Great Expectations with his co-star Rudi Dharmalingam.



In a new interview with The Daily Star, Fionn, who plays Pip in the show, opened up about the fun with the cast behind the scenes of shooting the Charles Dickens classic.

Fionn told media outlet that he shared a moment where they “burst out into hysterics” while filming a scene in the BBC adaptation.

“One of the days I was getting hysterical and couldn't stop laughing,” said the 25-year-old.

The actor continued, “There was a shot of Rudi, who is naturally hilarious, and all he had to do was spread butter on a piece of toast.”

“But the intense eye contact he was making with me, while spreading the butter was just killing me and I just couldn't keep it together,” explained Fionn.

Fionn also discussed about Oscar winner Olivia Coleman and disclosed how different she is from her “intimidating” character Miss Havisham.

“Olivia is unbelievably lovely, kind and hilarious,” stated the actor.