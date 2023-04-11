Netflix orders 'Stranger Things' animated series: Details inside

Netflix mega hit Stranger Things is all set to wrap up the story in its upcoming fifth and final season, but the universe is already looking forward to grow with an animated series.

As per the announcement made by Netflix on Monday, the streaming giant has ordered an animated series within the world of the show, in order to continue the Stranger Things franchise.

Though, all details about the show are a concealed secret, it is revealed that the series was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions.

Robles is also known for creating the animated shows Random! Cartoons, Fanboy & Chum Chum, and Glitch Techs.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers will executive produce via Upside Down Pictures along with Robles of Flying Bark as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps.

"We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers mentioned in a statement.

They further expressed, "We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…"

Stranger Things has attracted a huge fanbase, following its success on a global level as one of Netflix’s most popular original series since it originally debuted in 2016.

The series was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022.

Netflix previously announced plans for a live-action spinoff series and a stage show in July 2022, with the Duffers forming Upside Down Pictures at that time.

No updates are available about the live-action spinoff, as the Duffers have cleared previously, that it would not focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington.

However, the stage show would take place in Hawkins in 1959 and would debut in London’s West End.

The Duffers are also working on a live-action TV version of the Japanese manga and anime series Death Note.