Katie Holmes unaware why her cashmere corset look went viral

Katie Holmes nearly broke the internet in 2019 with what is now being dubbed as an ‘iconic style moment’ when she donned cashmere corset.

Holmes however has no clue why the look went viral.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 44, spoke about the look to WSJ. Magazine.

“I love the brand Khaite,” Holmes said of the designer of the cozy piece. “But I have no idea why that took off. I’m not sure. I don’t know what a cashmere bra symbolized in terms of women going forward — or backward.”

“I mean, did I burn it? Perhaps the cashmere bra should just have the credit go to its designers — as it was a step in a good direction for women to just have comfortable bras.”

Katie Holmes has previously addressed the hullabaloo surrounding that look. In her November 2019 cover story for Elle U.K., she said:

“I wasn’t expecting it to be something people would talk about … I just put it on and left the house.”

Holmes is about to release her third directorial effort, Rare Objects in select theaters and on demand on April 14. Rare Objects tells the story of a young woman named Benita (“American Rust” actor Julia Mayorga) working in a New York City antiques shop while she recovers from a traumatic experience.

“It has been a journey. Things take a long time to come together. Part of our delay was the pandemic. The screenplay has gone through a lot of different forms, which was great because you learn exactly the story you want to tell. So, it feels very satisfying to have the movie come out,” Holmes said about the film’s impending release.

“I was drawn to the female friendship and this metaphor of “you are more beautiful for having been broken.”