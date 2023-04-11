 
Jeremy Renner uses walking stick as he walks into Jimmy Kimmel Live studio

Jeremy Renner is back on his feet as he was spotted walking into the studio for Jimmy Kimmel Live shoot on Monday in Hollywood.

The Marvel star, 52, made his first late-night appearance since surviving the near-fatal snow plow accident.

Renner opened up about the traumatic incident and his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Mayor of Kingstown star was seen using a cane for assistance while walking into the studio. He opted for a dark brown ensemble for the outing and added aviator sunglasses to the look.

Renner’s fans cheered on him as he made his way into the studio. He also signed autographs for his admirers ahead of making his first TV appearance since the horrific accident.

Over the weekend, the Avengers star visited Six Flags with his family. Sharing the pictures online, he captioned the post on Instagram, “Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! @sixflagsmagicmountain #thankyou.”

Last week, Renner gave his first public TV interview on ABC with journalist Diane Sawyer.

