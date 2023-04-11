 
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Web Desk

Sunny Kaushal takes love advice from brother Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif?

Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Sunny Kaushal is dating actress Sharvari Wagh, reports
Sunny Kaushal, in a latest interview, opens up about taking love advice from brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina k=Kaif. 

Sunny share a great bond with his brother and sister-in-law yet he says that he does not take advice regarding love from them.

While talking about the same, he added: "Regarding love? No! If you ask this question to my brother I am sure he would say that I don't need advice regarding love. Nahi yaar! I don't think I take advice regarding love from them."

However, the actor avoided the topic of his current relationship status during the interview. 

As per the reports, he is currently dating actress Sharvari Wagh. The duo featured in Amazon Prime's The Forgotton Army-Azaadi Ke Liye. The film was based on the people belonging to the Indian National Army. The film was directed by Kabir Khan.

Sharvari kickstarted her career at the age of 16 as a model. Later, she became part of hit films like Bajirao Mastani, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as an assistant director.

Kaushal and Wagh dating rumours have been circulating on social media for a while now, Reportedly, she also attended Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal has won hearts with his latest perfromance in film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga with Yami Gautam. The film has been receiving a great response. It also became the top 10 most watched films on Netflix, reports Indiatoday. 

