time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In investigated for using the drug Zolpidem

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

The doctor suspected of providing him with Propofol was later arrested
Popular Korean actor Yoo Ah In is being investigated by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for the use of the drug Zolpidem. They gave an update on the investigation on April 11th, stating:

“In a recent investigation, actor Yoo Ah In was suspected of using zolpidem. We plan to summon him for further investigation soon.”

The case originally began when the actor came under suspicion of illegally using the drug Propofol for which he provided both a urine and drug sample. His urine sample tested positive for the use of marijuana and Propofol while his hair sample showed traces of cocaine and ketamine.

The doctor suspected of providing him with Propofol was later arrested and is suspected of abusing the drug himself as well. 

