Millie Bobby Brown engagement with Jake Bongiovi irks fans: 'she's only 19'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown sent the internet into frenzy after announcing engagement with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Monday.

The actor, 19, who garnered huge popularity after starring in hit sci-fi series on Netflix and Enola Holmes films got many of her nearly 63 million followers less than thrilled about the news.

As the actress is facing criticism from fans after getting engaged to her boy friend of two and a half year at such a young age.

With one punster writing "What? She’s eleven," in the comments section of Brown’s post, referring to her character’s name in the Netflix show.

“Isn’t she only 19 years old?” a second person questioned.

While a third commented "Omgg too young"

"Child marriage should not be happening," another agreed.

"Divorce coming in 1.5 years," a cynic added.

"Girl what's the rush" asked another.

Besides the handful of trolls, there were supporters of this big step in their relationship and defended them explaining that they are two adults in love.

“I thinks it’s very interesting how many people who don’t know Millie Bobby Brown privately AT ALL think it’s any of their business whether or not a decision she made is right or wrong LOL,” one defender commented.

“I’m happy for her if she’s happy and it’s NON [sic] of anyone else’s business to say what they should or shouldn’t be doing.”

“For everyone upset about her being engaged, it’s not her saying she’s getting married RIGHT AWAY, it just signifies that it’ll happen and they made their love for each other official. Just be happy for her at the end of the day it’s her life,” a second person wrote.

In her social media announcement earlier, Brown quoted lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song Lover as she and Bongiovi head into their third summer as a couple.