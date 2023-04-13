Bella Hadid sends love to Ariana Grande after she spoke out against body-shaming

Bell Hadid showered support and love on Ariana Grande after she spoke out against the body-shaming comments she receives from her fans.

The supermodel shared the Just Look Up singer’s TikTok video on her Instagram account and penned a long supporting note telling fans to be mindful about one's personal journey.

"You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically," Hadid began in her caption. "Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. you just don't, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes."

“Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind,” she told the fans. “There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft , especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through.”

“Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best. So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes , just remember that.



“If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation,” she wrote before adding, “It’s so much cooler to be kind.”

Concluding her message, Hadid shared, “Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”