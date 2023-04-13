New 'Rick and Morty' anime adaptation set to debut on Max later this year

After announcing a Harry Potter television adaptation and a Game of Thrones prequel, Warner Bros. has now revealed a new anime version of Rick and Morty.

The anime series will feature beloved characters from the popular Adult Swim series. Although Rick and Morty has previously released anime-style shorts, this new anime promises to take the duo on even more thrilling adventures, akin to the popular manga series Lone Wolf and Cub.

Earlier this year, Justin Roiland, who voiced both titular characters of the popular animated series, found himself embroiled in controversy.

As a result, the show's future was uncertain since it had forty episodes left in its contract with Roiland. However, Adult Swim quickly confirmed that they would be seeking new voice actors for the main characters and that the show would continue without Roiland's participation.

However, Roiland was cleared of domestic violence charges, two months after he was dropped by network.

The statement from Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, read: “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Roiland also took to social media following the verdict saying:

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” Roiland said.

“I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘cancelled.'”