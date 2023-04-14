 
time Friday Apr 14 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation

Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Prince Harry will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla at coronation

Prince Harry, who has confirmed to attend King Charles Coronation on May 6, will reportedly have to "kiss the hand of the Queen Consort Camilla at the coronation.

It would not be easy for the Duke of Sussex to bow and kiss the hand of his stepmother following the fallout from his tell-all memoir Spare, in which the Harry brands Camilla a "villain" and "dangerous", according to Princess Diana's ex-butler Paul Burrell.

"Harry will have to face his family, the ones he has criticised. He will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that's going to be a very tough pill to swallow," Paul said in a new interview.

Some critics won't hesitate to describe the act as hypocrisy if Harry does so even after hurling insults at Camilla.

There are speculations that Meghan Markle's hubby will have to follow the royal tradition to keep the door open and preserve his royal title.

Paul, also took a jibe at the Duchess for not attending the historic event, saying: "She’s not here because I think her security would be in danger. She would be at risk of being booed or even worse. This excuse of her not coming because it's Archie's birthday is pathetic because Lilibet spent her first birthday here at Frogmore Cottages, so why couldn't Archie?"

Speaking to GB News, Paul also claimed that: "He will also be gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family."

