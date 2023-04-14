 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

Scores of French workers protesting against pension reforms flooded into the Paris headquarters of luxury group LVMH (LVMH.PA) on Thursday, calling for the rich to contribute more to financing the state pension.

According to Reuters, More than 100 protesters were seen milling around the wood-panelled entrance hall of the building on the upscale Avenue Montaigne and climbing an escalator that leads to the upper floors, while others filled the street outside, many waving flags of the railway workers' union Sud Rail.

"If you're looking for money to finance pensions, take it from the pockets of billionaires," said Fabien Villedieu, a representative of the Sud Rail union said, stressing that the protest was "symbolic and peaceful."

LVMH's billionaire Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault has been a frequent target in slogans and chants during protests in France.

LVMH has benefited from a post-pandemic rebound in demand for luxury goods, and its shares have risen nearly 26% since the start of this year, cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.

More From Entertainment:

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins
King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation
Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek

Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek
Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles video

Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles
Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women

Toni Collette believes Mafia Mamma is ‘empowering movie’ for women
Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak video

Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak
Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside
Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’
Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets