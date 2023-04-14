Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip

 
Pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were recently spotted shopping at a children's clothing store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Umbrella singer, 35, appeared to drop a massive hint about the gender of her unborn second baby and fans believe Riri and Rocky are expecting a baby girl.

Rihanna, who is already mom to a son, 11 months, with A$AP Rocky, 34, was seen checking out a pastel pink knitted romper, indicating she will soon welcome a baby girl.

The Diamonds crooner looked casually chic in a black maxi dress, paired with a chic coat and shades as she looked through items at the store.

However, neither Rihanna nor the rapper have publicly revealed the sex of their second baby or the pop star’s due date.

Rihanna— who welcomed a son in May 2022 —announced her second pregnancy while headlining a gig at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

A source revealed, “Rihanna was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical." 

