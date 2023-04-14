 
time Friday Apr 14 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry a ‘highly atypical’ bunch

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newfound decision to ‘divide and conquer’ is a ‘highly atypical’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “It has been a bad week for salt and pepper shakers. And palm trees. And Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Especially since news of Prince Harry’s solo arrival began circulating this week.

“However, while reports suggest that the King is dead-pleased his younger son and number one source of stress-related dermatitis will be in the crowd for the biggest day of his life, what has largely been overlooked is one particularly unusual detail. Harry and Meghan are not doing this together.”

Especially considering, “Since their engagement interview in November 2017, the Sussexes have physically held onto each other in public like they are forever worried the other might be blown away by a strong gust of wind.”

“And yet come coronation day, they will be 8500km apart. The decision for them to divide and conquer, so to speak here, is a highly atypical one for the pair who normally do everything as royal twofer.”

