 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry admits he wanted Kate Middleton to stay in his life for the long haul.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he enjoyed making his to-be sister-in-law laugh when she first began dating Prince William.

He pens: “I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.”

He continues: “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us.”

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency
'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard' video

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?
Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning
Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth video

Was Prince Harry 'afraid' to join Army? Duke reveals truth
Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee

Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee
Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail

Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail
Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday

Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday
Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’ video

Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’
Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation video

Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation
‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?

‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?