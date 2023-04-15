Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding

Prince Harry admits he wanted Kate Middleton to stay in his life for the long haul.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he enjoyed making his to-be sister-in-law laugh when she first began dating Prince William.

He pens: “I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.”

He continues: “Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us.”