Royals
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Prince Harry to live under 'house arrest' at London home: report

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Price Harry has been assured he will be protected when attending events with the royal family over the coronation weekend, said a report in The Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex is engaged in a legal case with the Home Office at the High Court over the decision to strip him and his family of taxpayer funded security when visiting the UK.

Amid reports that Harry will stay at Frogmore Cottage, his former London home,the report the Duke faces living under “house arrest” after he was denied round the clock police protection for the King’s coronation.

It said he may be forced to be hole up inside his Frogmore Cottage base on the Windsor Castle estate over the bank holiday weekend and only leave to attend Coronation events with other royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the US after stepping down as workings royals in 2020.

The couple has decided that only Harry would attend the coronation while Meghan would stay behind with their children in California.

