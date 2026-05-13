Meghan Markle on Princess Kate 'golden girl' image: 'Heartbreaking'

Meghan Markle on Princess Kate 'golden girl' image: 'Double standards'

Meghan Markle cannot hold her thoughts to herself any longer as she unveiled her true feelings about Kate Middleton's 'golden girl' image.

The 'double standards' of the public towards Team Waleses and Team Sussexes have not sat well with the Duchess of Sussex, as per Heat World.

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave fans a rare insight into their precious family time with children George, Charlotte and Louis, on the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary.

They were seen as real and raw, garnering praise and love from the online world.

But this is not the case for Meghan. An insider claimed that the Duchess believes all the scrutiny is for her and her family.

"It’s like there’s one set of rules for William and Kate and another for Meghan and Harry, and this latest photo has got all the resentment over the double standards bubbling back up," the source said.

Meghan thinks that even sharing little glimpses of Archie and Lilibet draws criticism towards her.

"Kate and William are very clearly using their children as part of the royal image and the branding of the family," the report stated.

But, Meghan feels it's "unfair" to be the centre of backlash all the time.

"...she [Meghan] feels like she's constantly being judged by a completely different rulebook, and no matter what she does, Kate will be the golden girl, and she will be the villain," the source added.

Meghan's heart broke seeing the unfair treatment given to her since her royal exit.