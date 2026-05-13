Duchess Sophie lands in trouble during Denmark visit as details emerge

Duchess Sophie, who has earned the reputation of being the King’s ‘secret weapon’ and has is often assigned diplomatic roles, seemed to have found herself in the crossfire of the Epstein scandal.

The royal family is still reeling from the impact of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s scandals and have been relying on the good PR of the senior working royals to keep the focus on the important causes.

Just as Sophie had been conducting a crucial set of engagements in Denmark, a shocking revelation came to light about the Duchess of Edinburgh in connection with the shamed financier Jeffery Epstein, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

During a discussion with Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, Lownie shared that Epstein had been targeting several royal families so the scandals are not limited to the British royals.

Even with Andrew, the deceased financier saw someone who gave him credibility and not just access to various people, including other members of the royal family.

“There’s stories that perhaps other members of the royal family may have been involved with Epstein,” Lownie said. The biographer said that Epstein allegedly admitted to speaking with Andrew’s sister-in-law Sophie and had dinner with her in 1994.

There is no evidence to support the claims as of yet but just the mere association is enough to cause trouble given the crimes he had committed.

He said he spoke with one woman who alleged that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, had dinner with Epstein in 1994, making him believe that the Epstein scandal may evolve beyond just Andrew.

All of this came as the Danish royal family shared an update with the Duchess of Edinburgh, who met with King Frederik of Denmark for the Save the Child’s international conference on artificial intelligence and social media’s impact on the wellbeing of children and young people on Tuesday.