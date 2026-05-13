Andrew's biographer makes shocking claim about ex-prince security

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sparked security issues when he was nearly attacked near his Sandringham last week.

A man had run after the disgraced brother of King Charles allegedly with an intent to harm him. Andrew was walking his dog when his bodyguard spotted the culprit and they both sped off in the car before the attacker could cause harm.

The incident has understood to left him in “shock” and has caused some concerns at the Palace for the security at the King’s private estate.

In latest turn of events, Andrew Lownie, the historian who write the bombshell book exposing dark secrets about the former Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, shared a surprise take on Andrew’s security woes.

Lownie believes that receive taxpayer-funded police protection should be provided to the shamed ex-royal despite the harrowing allegations against him.

“[The incident] does raise questions about his security,” Lownie told Daily Mail editor, Richard Eden. “He does have protection officers paid for by King Charles, but, as a nation, we have a responsibility. We do need to properly make sure he’s okay.”

He explained that on private land, “people shouldn’t be able to get close to him”. Lownie added, “If he was injured or killed, that would reflect badly on the British state.”

Andrew is currently under investigation for misconduct in the public office and his sex offences with minors owing to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

There has already been an uproar about the King’s leniency towards Andrew and the tax-payer’s grievances were the major driving force for the monarch to oust from the fold.

It remains to be seen if the Firm would be forced to take a step for Andrew.