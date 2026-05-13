Palace releases stunning video of King Charles as monarch delivers speech

King Charles on Wednesday unveiled the government's planned new laws at the State Opening of Parliament as he delivered the King's speech after arriving with his wife Queen Camilla.

The royal family shared the stunning video on their official Instagram account, showing the King and Queen travelling from Buckingham Palace by carriage procession for the State Opening of Parliament.

The event marks the formal reopening of Parliament following a break, providing the government with an official platform to outline its legislative agenda for the year ahead.

Upon entering the Lords Chamber, all presented rose to their feet in recognition of the sovereign.

The monarch appeared in sound health in full ceremonial regalia, donning both the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State for the occasion.

The proceedings begin in the robing room, from which the monarch will lead a formal procession through Parliament's gallery. This stately march culminates with the King taking his position upon the throne in the House of Lords.

This ritual brings together elected representatives and peers in one chamber for the reading of the government's legislative programme.

The King's Speech begins with the government warning of a "dangerous and volatile" world, adding that "economic security depends on raising living standards at every part" of the UK.

The Wednesday's speech will contain over 35 bills and draft bills, addressing matters relating to environmental policy, economic affairs and healthcare.

This historic ceremony, which traces its roots back to the 15th century, serves to unite the three pillars of Parliament: the Crown, the Peers, and Members of Parliament.

On the government's agenda are infrastructure development, plans for legislation to reform the police, the NHS and the criminal justice system, and a bill to strengthen ties with the EU.