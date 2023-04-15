Ryan Reynolds receives Humanitarian Award at 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

Ryan Reynolds stunned fans as he attended the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Friday.

The Deadpool star, 46, got all suited up with a bowtie for the star-studded affair, held at Meridian Hall, where he was honored with the Humanitarian Award.

The prestigious honor is presented to an individual in recognition of an extraordinary humanitarian contribution or act of compassion.

Reynolds, and his wife Blake Lively, have extended support to various charitable causes, including clean water initiatives, homeless youth programs, and food banks throughout the years.



“Thank you @thecdnacademy for this incredible honour tonight,” the Free Guy actor wrote in appreciation on Instagram.

Sharing pictures from the event, Reynolds continued, “The day started with a visit to @sickkidsvs with the always magical, @lcharendoff — and finished in a fancy tux, surrounded by some of the smartest, most innovative Canadian artists — all under one roof. I was gobsmacked and emotional as all hell.”

For the event, the old Vancouver-born actor looked dapper in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo, white shirt, and black bowtie.

Reynolds took to the stage later in the night with Everett Ho and Lisa Charendoff of SickKids Foundation.