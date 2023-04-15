 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Achraf Hakimi wins praise from Andrew Tate for his smart move

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has supported Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi amid the soccer star's divorce from model and actress Hiba Abouk.

The 24-year-old Moroccan footballer, who declared innocent after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at his house on February 25, made headlines on Friday over his one smart move during divorce battle with his ex-wife.

Tate and the world shocked to know that all of Hakimi's property is under his mother's name when the footballer's wife filed for divorce shortly and requested to keep half of his assets.

Controversial British-American social media personality Tate also appeared being impressed with the footballer's strategy that gave his nod of approval to the star with a comment under an article on Twitter detailing Hakimi's secret from his wife.

"My G," commented Tate, who calls himself "Top G."

It is to mention here that Tate is currently going through his own legal trouble involving rape allegations. And a woman had also accused the player attempted to rape her at his home before she managed to escape, but Achraf Hakimi maintained his innocence.

