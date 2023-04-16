 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Baldoni ditches his man-bun for a charity in sweet video

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Justin Baldoni ditches his man-bun for a charity in sweet video
Justin Baldoni ditches his man-bun for a charity in sweet video

Justin Baldoni chopped off his long wavy locks for a good cause.

On Saturday. April 15th, 2023, the Jane the Virgin alum, 39, shared a video of him getting a haircut to donate to Locks of Love charity, which specialises in making custom wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical reasons.

“And it’s done,” Baldoni captioned the post, while also adding the hashtags #fouryearsinthemaking and #youcantelliwasnervousbymygumchewing.

While sitting in the chair with his hair separated into several ponytails, the Man Enough author explained to his five-year-old son Maxwell Roland-Samuel, “The reason you’re cutting it like that baby is ’cause Daddy’s gonna donate his hair to somebody who can’t grow their hair ’cause maybe they got cancer like Uncle Zach, or they lost their hair.”

“So, he’s gonna give all this hair to somebody. That’s why you gotta cut it perfectly right there,” he said while showing his son where to cut his hair. “You ready? Okay, here we go.”

Maxwell proceeds to chop off the first lock of his father’s hair, while his sister Maiya Grace, 7, closes her eyes shut. “Tell me when it’s done,” she said.

The Five Feet Apart director seemingly got emotional as he said, “I’m not crying because I’m cutting my hair. I’m crying because this is going to somebody.”

“I love it,” his wife, Emily says of her husband’s new hairdo, kissing him on the forehead. The video ends on a playful note with her saying, “He’s super hot,” as Baldoni sits in the stylist’s chair.

More From Entertainment:

Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake’s new ‘fun’ album is ‘coming’

Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake’s new ‘fun’ album is ‘coming’
Kendall Jenner grooves to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella amid dating rumors

Kendall Jenner grooves to the beat of Bad Bunny at Coachella amid dating rumors
Offset shows off massive tattoo on his back in honor of late rapper Takeoff

Offset shows off massive tattoo on his back in honor of late rapper Takeoff
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ‘looked like a couple’ at Coachella video

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello ‘looked like a couple’ at Coachella
Nicolas Cage regrets eating cockroach in old film: 'I’ll never do that again'

Nicolas Cage regrets eating cockroach in old film: 'I’ll never do that again'
Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music

Bad Bunny: The Reggaeton Star Transforming Pop Music
‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ showrunner hints at another season
Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'

Nicholas Hoult explains how 'Reinfield' transformed into 'conflicted character'
Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Johnny Depp's weird claim about Amber Heard inspired by 'Friends' scene featuring Paul Rudd?

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour' video

Taylor Swift changes a live-concert rule for THIS album amid 'Eras Tour'
Katy Perry to surprise fans with future plans after King Charles coronation performance

Katy Perry to surprise fans with future plans after King Charles coronation performance
Queen Camilla - King Charles heroine, Prince Harry's villain

Queen Camilla - King Charles heroine, Prince Harry's villain