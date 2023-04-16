 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd unveils song from Cannes-bound series 'The Idol' at Coachella

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The Weeknd unveils song from Cannes-bound series The Idol at Coachella
The Weeknd unveils song from Cannes-bound series 'The Idol' at Coachella

The Weeknd surprised the Coachella crowd with a new song, which he teased a few days prior to the festival.

Before the surprise performance at Coachella, The Weeknd had shared a short clip on Instagram of him working on the song with an orchestra. However, it wasn't until Friday night that the audience got to hear the full version of the song for the first time during his set at the music festival.

The Weeknd debuted “Double Fantasy,” song which he wrote and performed for his HBO showThe Idol

The song was premiered at the end of Metro Boomin's Coachella set where The Weeknd also performed two other new songs, "Escape from L.A." and "Creepin'."

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson's upcoming HBO drama series, "The Idol," received a significant boost when it was announced that the first two episodes of the show will be screened outside of competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month. 

While it's not unprecedented for TV premieres to happen at Cannes, such a selection can be seen as validation of the series' artistic merit. This is especially important for "The Idol," which has faced negative reports about problems on set. The Cannes selection is a much-needed positive development for the show's public relations.

More From Entertainment:

The Jonas Brothers discuss the possibility of a collaboration with Stray Kids

The Jonas Brothers discuss the possibility of a collaboration with Stray Kids
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ becomes fastest song to hit 900 million streams

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ becomes fastest song to hit 900 million streams
Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap
Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’
Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles
Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title
'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'