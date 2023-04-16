The Weeknd unveils song from Cannes-bound series 'The Idol' at Coachella

The Weeknd surprised the Coachella crowd with a new song, which he teased a few days prior to the festival.

Before the surprise performance at Coachella, The Weeknd had shared a short clip on Instagram of him working on the song with an orchestra. However, it wasn't until Friday night that the audience got to hear the full version of the song for the first time during his set at the music festival.



The Weeknd debuted “Double Fantasy,” song which he wrote and performed for his HBO showThe Idol.



The song was premiered at the end of Metro Boomin's Coachella set where The Weeknd also performed two other new songs, "Escape from L.A." and "Creepin'."

The Weeknd and Sam Levinson's upcoming HBO drama series, "The Idol," received a significant boost when it was announced that the first two episodes of the show will be screened outside of competition at the Cannes Film Festival next month.



While it's not unprecedented for TV premieres to happen at Cannes, such a selection can be seen as validation of the series' artistic merit. This is especially important for "The Idol," which has faced negative reports about problems on set. The Cannes selection is a much-needed positive development for the show's public relations.