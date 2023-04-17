Meghan Markle ‘side-lining regal role’ with potential Met Gala appearance?

file footage

Meghan Markle would be ‘side-lining’ her ‘regal role’ if she chooses to attend the Met Gala after turning down an invite to King Charles’ coronation, an expert has said.

Prince Harry’s response to the monarch’s coronation invite was announced by Buckingham Palace earlier this week in a statement that also confirmed that Meghan will not attend.

Meghan’s absence has triggered speculation about whether she will choose to attend the Met Gala in the US at the same time, with PR expert Chad Teixeira sharing his thoughts on the matter.

Teixeira told Mirror UK: “While hitting the Met Gala could have its perks, like upping their celeb game in the US and blending into the star-studded world, the potential backlash and dissection [of missing the Coronation] might eclipse these benefits.”

“Picking the Met Gala over the Coronation could be seen as putting their glitzy life first, side-lining their regal roles, which might spell trouble for their good name,” he added.

Chad continued that it is ‘important’ for Meghan to ‘tread carefully’ in making any decision about attending the Met Gala, and also said that “it's vital they juggle their one-of-a-kind role as both royal insiders and global trendsetters.”