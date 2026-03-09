Andrew 'threatens' to take decisive step amid shock admission

Prince Andrew is said to be planning a bombshell move to avoid arrest amid ongoing investigation.

The former prince could reveal royal secrets if he is cornered or left alone to face the music, according to a new report.

Beatrice and Eugenie's father is threatening to deploy what insiders describe as "royal family secrets" as leverage in a bid to protect himself from the prospect he may be jailed.

The 66-year-old became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested when police detained him at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest escalated tensions at the heart of the monarchy. From andrew's perspective, he has been effectively cut loose – left to manage the storm on his own while the institution closes ranks and moves forward without him.

He was released after 11-hour questioning at a police station and remains under investigation. The arrest followed years of controversy over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and renewed scrutiny over his conduct as a former trade envoy.

King Charles and Prince William have already pledged their full and whole-hearted support and cooperation with the investigation, with the monarch stating: "The law must take its course."

"He [Andrew] feels backed into a corner with nowhere to turn. The arrest was not just a legal shock but a profound personal humiliation, for him," a source claimed to Radar.

The insider continued: "Andrew cannot reconcile the idea that he alone should carry the full weight of this scrutiny. He maintains that the social and professional networks under examination were not exclusive to him.

The insider also tried to reveal Andrew's thoughts about his royal relatives, adding: "In his view, others were present in the same environments, attended the same events, and moved in similar circles."

The source added: "He believes it is fundamentally unfair that he has become the singular focal point while the broader context is, as he sees it, being quietly ignored."

The conviction is allegedly fueling much of his anger and his determination to push back.

"He could also basically use royal secrets only he knows as a bargaining chip to keep him out of jail if his case goes that far," they claimed.

Another source familiar with Andrew's legal strategy said, Andrew's current priority is to save himself, nothing else.

He is said to be reviewing old communications, safeguarding emails and messages, reconstructing schedules, and noting who was present at which events.

The insider continued: "Andrew is convinced that if he is required to provide a comprehensive account if his actions and life inside the royal family to investigators, it will not portray him as an isolated actor."

The disgraced royal has no intention of fading quietly into the background. He is preparing for a protracted figh, according to reports.