Andrew's daughters Beatrice, Eugenie at risk of losing everything: 'Life in exile'

Epstein scandal is a stark reminder that secrets, once hidden, can become the very thing, threatening to destroy even the most revered institutions.

Over Andrew's connections to the convicted paedophile, the royal family's reputation still hangs precariously in the balance, but his daughters are paying unseen price of their dad's past actions.

It does not not seem easy for the Firm to get rid of Epstein saga anytime soon, a new shocking claim deepens fears of the York family.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face royal exile as experts warn the York brand is 'washed up' after the former prince's arrest.

Russell Myers, royal author, told Fox News Digital Prince William warned the monarchy faced lasting damage if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remained, citing the BBC "Newsnight" interview.

Now, rumours swirling about Beatrice and Eugenie are lowering the Yorks' credibility.

Last week, the Daily Mail spoke with the producer behind Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's disastrous BBC "Newsnight" interview, Sam McAlister.

She claimed that Princess Beatrice was the "rainmaker" in the family. That term is usually used to describe someone who pulls off major financial deals, according to the outlet.

Helena Chard, a British royal expert, claimed that Beatrice attended a meeting prior to the interview "in a caring daughter capacity."

"Beatrice’s strong presence reassured Andrew that all would be well, that the interview was a good idea and a good way to clear his name," Chard began.

She continued, "Many believe that Andrew's daughter Beatrice, a skilled negotiator and networker, acted as his wrangler. She attended a key meeting a few days prior to the interview. However, she attended in a caring daughter capacity."

"It also indicates further arrogance on Andrew’s part that nor did he see the need for top-notch professional advice and counsel. His lack of proper preparation as well as total disregard for any risk or crisis management counsel contributed to the disastrous result of the ‘car crash’ interview,"

Fordwich continued: "There is a great degree of anti-York sentiment in the U.K., as recent polls indicate. Her credibility and any future work for charities and indeed being accepted at all hinges on distancing herself from Andrew's scandals. She is going to be sidelined from all future royal engagements, with Ascot being the most recent example. The York brand is washed up."

A family friend of Beatrice and Eugenie told People that they "want to hold" on to their royal status. It’s their identity.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also claimed that King Charles, his wife Camilla and Prince William have a "soft spot" for Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to Fordwich, the royal family tends to distance themselves from all controversy and "the Yorks are simply too toxic."

Chard said the British public's patience is "well and truly frayed," which may keep Andrew's daughters out of the public eye.

"Princess Beatrice continues to be under intense media scrutiny, reportedly mortified and tearful with the backlash as she loosely helped organize the interviews. Behind the scenes, we are heading towards a slimmed-down monarchy," she began.

Chard continued, "The general consensus is we won’t be seeing much of Beatrice and Eugenie in the U.K. However, their royal status will still be intact within some circles, just not U.K. royal circles. The U.K. public's patience is well and truly frayed."