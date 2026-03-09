King Charles reveals how music brings him joy in Commonwealth Day post

King Charles has given royal fans a glimpse into one of his most personal passions, music, revealing how it brings him a sense of joy and calm while also celebrating the cultural richness of the Commonwealth.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories and comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places," he said.

Taking to Instagram on Commonwealth Day, the monarch thanked nations across the global network for welcoming members of the Royal Family during the past year.

His message highlighted the many royal visits that took place throughout 2025 and early 2026, reflecting the continuing connections between the Crown and global countries.

Among the trips mentioned were the King and Queen’s visit to Canada, while the Prince of Wales travelled to South Africa.

The Princess Royal carried out engagements across several nations, including Australia, Barbados, Singapore and South Africa.

The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Belize and Canada, while the Duke of Edinburgh travelled to Canada, Ghana and Papua New Guinea as part of ongoing royal engagements across the Commonwealth.

Alongside the message, the King also reflected on the power of music to connect people across cultures and continents.

Last year, to mark Commonwealth Day, a special programme titled “The King’s Music Room” was released in partnership with Apple Music, showcasing songs from across the world that hold personal meaning for the monarch.

The musical collection offers a glimpse into the King’s own tastes and memories gathered from decades of travels and encounters around the world.

Spanning a wide range of styles, the playlist features celebrated artists including Jamaican legend Bob Marley, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue, Nigerian star Davido, British singer RAYE, New Zealand opera great Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, South African music pioneer Miriam Makeba and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

Fans were invited to tune in to the playlist on Apple Music.