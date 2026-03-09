 
Prince Harry, Meghan introduce Princess Kate inspired tradition in Montecito

Duke and Duchess of Sussex get closer to Kate Middleton with latest move

March 09, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced Princess Kate's inspired tradition in their Montecito mansion.

On March 8, just like the renowned figures across the world, the Duchess of Sussex also wished Women's Day with a heartfelt post.

Meghan dropped an adorable photo, featuring herself and little Lilibet sitting near the seaside.

The former Suits actress said, "For the woman she will one day be...Happy International Women’s Day."

However, the highlight of her new post was the picture credit, and it went to none other than Prince Harry.

Meghan shared that "Papa Sussex" was behind the camera lens.

It is important to note that Kate Middleton is also fond of capturing family moments. Often, on occasions like her children's birthdays, Catherine turned into a photographer.

Earlier, royal family photographer Samir Hussein praised Princess Kate's photography skills.

In conversation with Us Weekly, he said, "You can see from the pictures she takes that she’s better, certainly better than your average person on the streets."

"She’s got a good eye, and she’s a good photographer. I’m impressed by her pictures, absolutely," the expert added. 

