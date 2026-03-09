 
Princess Anne refuses giant hat kiss dilemma: 'Not even going to try!'

Prince Albert of Monaco surprises at Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 09, 2026

Princess Anne arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday beaming for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

Anne, accompanied by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, was seen chatting warmly outside the Abbey before the service began.

The 75-year-old royal chose an elegant green outift paired with a standout accessory a glittering diamond floral brooch with a storied past.

The brooch, originally worn in her 1973 engagement photos with Captain Mark Phillips, was pinned to the collared neckline of her fitted jacket.

The precious piece is thought to have been an 18th birthday gift from her parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The royal mood extended to other family members, with jokes exchanged about whether hats should be removed for cheek kisses Anne made it clear she wasn’t even going to attempt it.

Anne and Kate appeared to realise that a traditional cheek-kiss might be a little tricky with their statement headwear in the way.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family kept their greetings to a single kiss rather than the usual double.

Prince Albert of Monaco also made an unexpected appearance at Westminster Abbey on Monday, attending the annual Commonwealth Day service. 

The 67-year-old sovereign traveled from the principality to join the celebrations alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

