Commonwealth Day kicks off at Westminster Abbey as royals and stars arrive

Final touches are being put in place at Westminster Abbey as the historic venue prepares to host this afternoon’s Commonwealth Day service.

In a break from long-standing tradition, the ceremony will not be broadcast on the BBC this year, the first time in decades viewers have missed out on live coverage, aside from the disrupted 2021 event during the pandemic.

Despite the change, excitement around the annual gathering remains high.

Royal watchers can still follow every development throughout the afternoon, with updates expected to highlight the key arrivals, memorable fashion moments and all the notable details from inside the Abbey.

The first guests have already begun arriving for the 2026 service, including several standout figures from the sporting world.

Commonwealth athletes Timothy Munnings Jr, Dame Laura Kenny and Lewis Stewart, carrying the King’s Baton were spotted outside the historic venue, alongside Paralympic cyclist James Ball.

Dame Laura Kenny, one of Britain’s most decorated cyclists, received her damehood in the 2022 New Year Honours and drew attention as she joined the early arrivals at the ceremony celebrating the Commonwealth’s global community.

Celebrity guests have also begun making an appearance.

Among the first familiar faces to step onto the scene were former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian Horner, the former Formula One team boss.

Geri and Christian Horner at Westminster Abbey

The singer’s appearance comes just weeks after she joined Queen Camilla during a visit to Maggie’s Cheltenham in January, where the pair shared a warm exchange while discussing the charity’s work.



Westminster Abbey is expected to welcome senior members of the Royal Family alongside prominent figures from across the Commonwealth.