Beatrice, Eugenie receive positive news after ‘royal ban'

Beatrice, Eugenie receive positive news amid ‘painful’ ordeal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were reportedly dealt with a shocking blow from the royals just nearly three months after King Charles had shown his support by inviting them for Christmas at Sandringham.

Following the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest, allegations have emerged that the Beatrice and Eugenie also played a small part in their parents’ activities and they knew the shadiness of their business.

Even though, none of the claims are confirmed, they were dropped from the Royal Ascot event, a beloved royal calendar event. However, royal sources cited by Us Weekly claim that the York sisters were ‘never banned’ from the event.

“They are not actually planning on doing any public events in the near future,” the insider said noting that the princesses knew that they would become the focus due to “everything surrounding their parents”.

The source insisted that that the Princesses are “not banned”. Moreover, Beatrice and Eugenie already had travel plans, which they couldn’t attend any way.

Moreover, the royals have “not distanced themselves from the girls” and Prince William and Princess Kate are also “close” with them.

The insider added, “They have been through enough. They are not being blamed. There is a lot of compassion. They are not pariahs. They are cared for and loved under the circumstances which are incredibly painful.”