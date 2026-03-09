King Charles 'response' to conflicted US tour: 'Give me a break'

King Charles' problems are seemingly not ending any time soon, as a new crisis has reached the doors of Buckingham Palace.

The monarch is expected to travel to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

As of now, it is reported that the King, alongside Queen Camilla, will undertake a headline-making US tour in April to be a part of celebrations of the country's 250 years of independence.

However, the serious middle conflict and Trump's response to the UK for not using their bases raised calls from the public to cancel King's US tour.

Following Keir Starmer's refusal to make the UK part of the war, Trump called the reaction "very disappointing" and said that they should have given their bases "without question or hesitation."

Now, the only person who could make harmony between the UK and US governments is King Charles, who has already been dealing with Andrew's scandal and scrutiny on the monarchy.

Speaking of the King's current situation, Jennie Bond said that the efforts required from Charles to keep UK-US relationships on track must be "daunting."

As per the Mirror, the royal commentator shared King Charles' possible response after facing back-to-back setbacks.

"Charles must sometimes think: 'Just give me a break!' He has had so much to contend with in these early years of his reign: the Harry problem, the Andrew crisis, his own cancer diagnosis and now this dangerous conflict," she stated.

But also, Jennie believes that King Charles' diplomatic skills, which he learned from his mother, the late Queen, might help "smooth over the troubled waters currently buffeting UK/US relations."

"...Charles is not a politician and must remain above politics, so he will have to choose his words very carefully," the royal expert shared.