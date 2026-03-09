Kate steals the spotlight in 80s-inspired navy dress holding flowers

The Princess of Wales was spotted holding a bouquet of flowers as she made her way to the west side of the Abbey.

Kate turned heads in a stunning navy blue Catherine Walker coat dress, featuring bold 80s-style shoulder pads and a delicately pleated skirt.

Prince William and Kate arrived ahead of the service, welcomed by Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, before the King and Queen’s arrival.

Other senior royals present included Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Richard and Birgitte, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who frequently attend high-profile engagements.

William was seated alongside his aunt, Anne, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester took their places just behind them.

The service was led by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle and featured musical performances from the Melodian Steel Drum Orchestra and the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, as well as a reflective contribution from Geri Halliwell.

The service was not without controversy. Three separate anti-monarchy protests took place outside Westminster Abbey.

The group Republic staged the main demonstration, displaying yellow placards reading “Not My King” and a banner stating “What Did You Know? Abolish The Monarchy. Charles, What Are You Hiding?”

The royal family has departed Westminster Abbey following today’s Commonwealth Day service, which brought together senior members of the monarchy for the annual celebration of the 56-nation organisation.